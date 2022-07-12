Film and Video Censors Board Boss Urge Youths to Tap into Nollywood – THISDAYLIVE

The Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, has urged Nigerian youths to tap into the tremendous and massive job opportunities that abound in the Nigeria movie industry “Nollywood”.

Adedayo made the call during the Media Literacy and Capacity Building programme jointly organised by the NFVCB and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Oshodi branch for youths and women on “Hate Speech and the Role of Film” in Lagos.

He said: “No matter your career, your services can still be utilized in the Nigerian film industry which is the largest employer of labour globally.”

The Executive Director was full of commendation for the phenomenal growth of Nollywood, which has over the years served as a source of employment for many Nigerians.

He pointed out that part of the board’s mandate is to constantly engage and educate the public to understand the activities of the NFVCB and the…