Gunmen Attack Residence of Osun Labour Party’s Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Governorship Candidate on the platform of Labour Party ( LP) Rt,Hon, Lasun Yussuff yesterday alleged attack by some gunmen in his residence in Ilobu, in Irepodun local government area of Osun State.

The former legislator said the armed men shot randomly at his residence.

Lasun, who is the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), did not say if any person was shot or whether properties were destroyed in the shooting.

However ,Osun State Police Command yesterday said it had begun investigation into the unfortunate attack on the residence of Lasun Yussuf

The police image-maker SP Opelola Yemisi said that the police have received reports on the matter and visited the scene of the incident and had launched manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The yet to be identified gunmen Sunday night allegedly attacked the residence of the candidate of the LP….