I Suspect an Agenda, Says Clark – THISDAYLIVE

•Blames PDP for everything

Emameh Gabriel

Elder statesman and Convener, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Chief Edwin Clark, has said the choice to pick a Muslim as running mate by the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, might have confirmed the rumour that there was an agenda to Islamise Nigeria.

He, however, said the reasons given by Tinubu for picking Senator Kashim Shettima, was a direct affront to the Christian community in the north, from which he believed that there were competent hands to pick from, stressing that the idea of comparing today’s Nigeria to the Abiola-Kingibe’s era by promoters of Muslim-Muslim ticket was out place.

The former federal commissioner, in a statement also blamed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for also playing ethic politics for its refusal to cede its presidential ticket to the south, saying it was partly responsible for the choice made by the ruling…