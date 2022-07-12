In Search for Jailbreakers, Soldiers Take over Abuja, Mount Strategic Roadblocks – THISDAYLIVE

•FCT UBEB chairman recounts ordeal in hands of train attackers

•NDLEA, Police arrest two escapees from Kuje prison

Olawale Ajimotokan, Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As the search for some of the terrorists, who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre in the wake of an attack by members of ISWAP terrorist group, stern-looking soldiers have been deployed in Abuja, with roadblocks mounted in some major locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This development, however, coincided with the narration by the Director of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) in the FCT, Dr Hassan Suleiman, who gave account of his ordeal while held captive by terrorists, who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on Mach 28, 2022.

Relatedly, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested one of the wanted members of the terror group, who escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre, Kuje,…