Same People, Same Culture Killing Each Other in North-west – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has said killings, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes bedevilling the North-west region of the country are being orchestrated by the same people with the same culture.

Buhari, while addressing some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who paid him Sallah homage at his private residence in Daura, Katsina State, expressed worries over the situation.

The APC governors who were at Buhari’s residence were Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari; Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai; and Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule.

Others were Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State; Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Ekiti State, Dr Fayemi Kayode; Plateau State, Simon Lalong and Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

While noting that the North-west currently poses more security challenges, the president said some successes had been recorded by his administration in the North-east and…