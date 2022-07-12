Senate Urges Health Ministry to Explain Alleged N5.7bn Donor Funds Mismanagement – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade

The Senate Public Account Committee has summoned senior management staff of the Ministry of Health to appear before it in order to explain how they managed the N5.7 billion grant from an international donor agency.

THISDAY learnt on Tuesday that the

alleged mismanagement of the fund had forced the agency to suspend further assistance based on their unsatisfactory reports emanating from some agencies being supervised by the ministry.

The alleged poor handling of the fund was detailed in the 2016 report of the Auditor General for the Federation currently being scrutinised by the Senator Matthew Urhoghide-led committee.

Urhoghide, at the last sitting of the panel, expressed dissatisfaction with the failure of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and the senior officials to appear and give account of the fund.

The senator lamented that four invitations had been sent to the ministry but were ignored.

The first…