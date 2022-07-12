Tonye Princewill Quits APC over Muslim-Muslim Presidential Ticket – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Another chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has resigned from the party.

Princewill in a letter addressed to his APC ward 3 Chairman in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers, disclosed that his resignation was in connection with the choice of Muslim Vice Presidential Candidate by the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said he could not argue for equity in his Rivers State and defend inequity in the country.

According to Princewill, “While I appreciate my leader Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party, in fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides.

“It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad for good…