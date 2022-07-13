Bauchi Gov Visits Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, Commends them for Good Conduct – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has donated the sum of 300 Saudi Riyals to each state pilgrim who performed the 2022 hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia, as a Salah gift.

Also, the governor apologised to the pilgrims on the challenges encountered during the hajj preparation, reiterating the commitment of his administration to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to overcome the challenges identified in future exercises

The governor announced the Salah gift during his visit to the pilgrims in their Mina camp, where he appreciated them for their good conduct throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, which was made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday.

He commended the state Pilgrims Welfare Board and the Amirul Hajj Committee for working together and tirelessly towards ensuring the welfare and…