Buhari Felicitates BUA Chairman, Rabiu on Reappointment as President France-Nigeria Business Council – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu on his reappointment as the President of the France-Nigeria Business Council by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The president statement yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, commended Rabiu for his pivotal role in nudging forward the objectives of the association inaugurated a year ago and for retaining the trust and confidence of members of the strategic Council.

He acknowledged with delight that under one year of Rabiu’s leadership, the Council has recorded appreciable progress in plans by some of Nigeria’s biggest banks to set up subsidiaries in France, BUA’s partnership with Axes France to build a 200,000bpd refinery in Akwa Ibom State, among others.

Buhari assured the Chairman of BUA and Pioneer President of the Council of the federal government’s unflinching support as top business leaders continue to…