Ekiti to Increase Investment in Cultural Tourism, Forestry, Wildlife – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said huge investment in the culture, tourism and forestry sectors of the state may help raise its internally generated revenue (IGR).

In recognition of this fact, Fayemi has disclosed plan to invest in cultural tourism, wildlife and forestry with huge ecotourism potential. This is with a view to making the state the epicentres of recreation, attraction and learning.

Fayemi said this in Ado Ekiti yesterday, after receiving the report of a six-month survey of 31 cultural sites, led by an expert, Dr. Babajide Agboola and staff of Ekiti State Forestry Commission.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Chairman, Ekiti State Forestry Commission, Mr. Kayode Olaosebikan, assured the people that some sacred places like Ogun Onire Groove, Esa Cave, and 29 others with forest and cultural potential, would be designated as “Community Protected Areas,” in line with the 2016 Ekiti…