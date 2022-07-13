FG Acted Unlawfully on $3.1bn e-Customs Project, Firm Tells Court – THISDAYLIVE

Eromosele Abiodun

A firm seeking to be joined in the ongoing $3.1 billion e-Customs project suit in the Federal High Court Abuja, Adani Mega Systems Limited, has accused the federal government of acting unlawfully in awarding the contract.

It stressed that there were several pending suits on the matter before other courts.

In a motion on notice brought before the court by Taiwo Abe, counsel to Adani Mega Systems Limited, the company while seeking to be joined in the matter listed the cases and described the government’s action as subjudice.

The firm averred that it would be affected by the outcome of the ongoing matter while listing some of the pending cases it claimed were on and related which are concerned with automation of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Adani Mega Systems Limited, through its lawyer wrote that, “The purported Federal Executive Council approval of 2nd September 2020, and the signing of the contract award to the Defendants…