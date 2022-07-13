Good Education, the Only Inheritance I’m Bequeathing to My Children – THISDAYLIVE

*Charges Nigerians to educate their kids on right values

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he has no property to bequeath to his children except sound and qualitative education.

The President, who spoke Wednesday while paying Sallah homage to the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, said he had impressed it on his children that the only inheritance they had was good education.

According to him: “My children already know that I am not leaving anything for anyone to inherit. My greatest legacy to the children is to ensure they are properly educated.

“My focus has always been on training the children to be relevant wherever they find themselves. I told my children, particularly the girls, that they can only get married after getting a first degree.

Reminiscing on his first coming as Head of State between 1984 and 1985 which led to his being incarcerated for over three years, President said

“I was locked up for…