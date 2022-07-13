IGP Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide – THISDAYLIVE

*Directs reversal to original registered number plates, seizure of SPY plates

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on all use of Police Spy Vehicle Number Plates by vehicle owners across the states of the federation without exception.

A statement by Force Headquarters stated that the ban was irrespective of whether the earlier issuance was authorised or not.

It said “all authorisations are hereby revoked indefinitely”.

Consequently, the police chief directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to give full effect to the directives as contained above.

The IGP specifically directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all SPY number plates currently in use were confiscated henceforth but the owners of such vehicles should not be arrested…