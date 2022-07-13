Kogi Acting CJ Sets up Six-Man Complaints Committee – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to ensure smooth, efficient and speedy administration of justice in the Kogi State judiciary, the state acting Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Majebi, has set up a six-man Committee on Complaints on Promotions, Appointments and Seniority.

Justice Majebi disclosed this while speaking during the inauguration of the six-man committee at the state High Court premises in Lokoja last weekend.

According to the acting Chief Judge, the committee is expected to receive complaints from aggrieved members of staff of the high court over issues relating to appointments, promotions and seniority.

The six-man committee is also mandated to investigate the complaints received on such matters and to make appropriate recommendations as may be considered necessary.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the Chairman, Justice Alaba Omoloye Ajileye, congratulated Justice Majebi on his appointment as the acting Chief Judge of Kogi…