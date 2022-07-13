KSM Provides Succour to 3,480 Needy in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Rebecca Ejifoma

Three months after feeding about 7,250 needy families in Lagos communities, members of the Order of Knights of Saint Mulumba (KSM) VGC sub-council at the weekend defied the indecisive weather to continue their humanitarian services in the sub-council of Lekki environs and across the state.

This time, however, they fed about 3,480 needy families from all religions, tribes and the physically challenged through the Feed The Hungry (FTH) initiative.

This was part of efforts to assuage the plight of the indigent residents with necessary succour in this time of economic turbulence and fall in naira.

While the FTH initiative is in its second phase, this is the brainchild of the Lagos Metropolitan Council of KSM that acknowledges the existence of hardship among the vulnerable residents.

The Worthy Grand Knight (WGK) VGC sub-council, Sir Tony Ukairo expressed fulfilment that the initiative met its goal in its second edition. According to…