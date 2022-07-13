Lagos Flood Claimed Seven Lives, Says NEMA – THISDAYLIVE

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that the flooding that occurred in Lagos last weekend claimed seven lives.

The Zonal Coordinator, South-west, NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Lagos Wednesday.

“The post-emergency phase assessment after the unprecedented rainfall of Friday, 8th July and Saturday, 9th July, 2022 has revealed that about seven people – three children of same parent and four adults – died.

“About eight lives were also saved during the period as a result of the flooding that was witnessed during the two-day continuous rainfall,” he said.

Farinloye further stated that the three siblings, who lost their lives, were residing at a church building belonging to Mercy of Christ Apostolic Church, situated in an uncompleted building.

He said that the siblings, Michael, 18;

Elizabeth, 17 years and Timi, 14, were swept away while trying to relocate from their room to the main…