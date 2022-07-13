Nigerian Businesses Turn to Solar as Diesel Costs Bite – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with agency report

Nigeria’s solar companies are seeing a surge in demand for mini-grids and equipment as businesses in Africa’s biggest oil producer look for alternative power sources, a Reuters report disclosed.

The increased demand became even stronger after the cost of diesel soared locally due to rising global oil prices, it noted.

But it added that supply constraints could hamper their ability to capitalise on the trend, with some saying they had begun to turn away customers because they had been unable to meet demand.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy with a population of more than 200 million people, has an installed electricity capacity of 12,500 megawatts but the national grid only provides 4,000 MW at peak, leaving businesses and citizens heavily reliant on diesel-powered generators.

The price of diesel, which is not subsidised like petrol, has nearly tripled to N800 a litre ($1.93) or even higher in some…