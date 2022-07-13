PatrickGold Bank Launches Digital Banking Platform, GetriPay – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

One of the fastest growing financial institution, PatrickGold Micro Finance Bank, has launched a digital banking platform, GetriPay, to promote the ease of financial inclusion for the populace.

The new platform launched alongside GetriSave, promised a big boost in ease of fund transfer, bills payment, loan accessibility, savings and transaction rewards.

The Chairman of the bank, Olutosin Bamiduro, while speaking at the launch, said customers who download GetriPay on Google Play and Apple Store would use same login details for GetriSave to experience the best of banking with unique speed.

According to him, “For the record, we are here to revolutionise digital banking with amazing rewards for our customers and we will prove this to Nigerians.

“On GetriPay, our customers have numerous benefits which include instant sign-up bonus, charge-free cable subscription payment, whooping cash-back on every airtime purchase and…