PFN Rejects Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Says It’ll Further Polarise Nigeria Along Religious Line – THISDAYLIVE

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna state chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has rejected the

Muslim-Muslim Presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it will further polarise the country along religious line.

Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the APC had on Sunday, unveiled Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, as his running mate for the 2023 elections.

However, in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna, Kaduna Emmanuel Egoh Bako, state chairman of the PFN, said Muslim- Muslim ticket will further polarise Nigeria along religious line.

Bako, expressed dismay on the consistent disregard for the nation’s diversity by political players.

“Fellow compatriots, I am compelled to address a very crucial matter that has much to do with our corporate existence. It is also a responsibility we owe our children.

“I have noticed with great dismay the consistent disregard for our heterogeneous…