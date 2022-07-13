Poverty, Unemployment Bane of Vote Buying, Says NYCN President – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu

The National President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Mr. Sara-Igbe Sukubo has attributed poverty and unemployment among the people of the country as major cause of voting buying that has characterised the electoral processes in the country.

He however urged governments at all levels to address the issues so as to put a stop to the trend in the country.

Speaking at Ilorin yesterday, during a one-day North Central Zone Youth Leadership summit with the theme, “Youth and Leadership in Nigeria: 2023 in Perspective,” Sukubo said the purported issue of voting buying that had characterised elections in the country was due to poverty.

According to him, “the issue of vote buying is a simple matter, the only thing to understand in this electoral process is that there is high level of poverty and unemployment among Nigerians.”

He added, “These two challenges have necessitated vote buying during elections and it is the…