Pray for Success of 2023 General Elections, Shaibu Urges Edo Pilgrims to Israel – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State acting Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, has charged Edo State Pilgrims to Israel for the 2022 pilgrimage to pray for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Shaibu gave the charge while addressing Edo State pilgrims to the holy land, urging them to be good ambassadors of the state, as they pray for Edo State and Nigeria over her many challenges.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Oyenude Kure, is leading 13 others to the pilgrimage and will be assisted by three other officials including the Secretary of Edo State Christian Welfare Board, Lady Brenda Ezekiel.

The acting governor said: “Be good ambassadors of our state and take positive steps to promote the state in the holy land. We are good people; please ensure you represent the State well. Our country is in serious need of prayers, as we are going through a lot of challenges as a nation. We are faced with insecurity, economic…