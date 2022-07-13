PwC Mentors Students, Holds Chess Challenge – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

PwC Nigeria has held its second mentorship programme as part of this year’s Chess4Change wholistic development initiative. The seventh in the series, the chess-centred corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, empowers students in public schools with various life skills.

The mentorship session, held at Government College, Surulere, was graced by dignitaries such as CSP Taiwo Adewunmi, the DPO, Bar Beach, Victoria Island; Dr Adebukola Bojuwoye, Head, Lagos State Sports Medicine Unit; Mr Alex Ogbole, Forensic Analyst & Cybercrime/Financial Crime Investigator, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); and Mrs Cecilia Okeowo, the Principal, Government College Lagos.

CSP Taiwo Adewunmi urged the students to be more security conscious. Dr Adebukola Bojuwoye discouraged the abuse of drugs and other related substances, while Mr Alex Ogbole spoke on juvenile delinquency: financial crimes & other related offences.

Additionally, the firm…