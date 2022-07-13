Tinubu is Cornered, He’s Taken Sides Against Christians…To Your Tent Oh Israel! – THISDAYLIVE

•Warns the gods want to destroy ex-Lagos governor, ruling party

•Urges Buhari to invoke his powers to revoke vice-presidential nomination

•Says ex-Borno governor is overambitious, Machiavellian

•Shettima complicit in Chibok Girls’ abduction, terrorism, say northern Christian leaders

•Amaechi’s ally, Princewill, quits ruling party on same ground

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, yesterday, in a long read three-pager, told his friend and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, that his decision to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket would have consequences, because he has taken sides against Christians.

Lawal, who located the grounds for his displeasure in a popular proverb – ‘Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad’ – to further underscore the…