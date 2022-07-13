Utomi:  Labour Party Has Better Structure than APC, PDP – THISDAYLIVE

A political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, yesterday said the Labour Party (LP)has a better structure than the nation’s two dominant parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Utomi, a member of the LP, made the comment as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He expressed confidence that his party will coast to victory in the 2023 presidential election, which is barely seven months away.

“Labour Party has a super structure, much better than the structures APC and the PDP have,” he said.

“The Labour Party is built around the labour movement and a college of civil society organisations.”

According to him, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have political commissions in every state of the federation.

He stated that the party will mobilise people during the forthcoming polls to ensure that every polling booth is covered.

Utomi,…