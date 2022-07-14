Adopt Technology to Strengthen Security, Police Advise Churches – THISDAYLIVE

The Police in Lagos have advised religious centres to embrace the use of technology to further strengthen security on their premises.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Area C Police Command,

CSP Idowu Adedeji, gave the advice at a security sensitisation meeting with some Christian clerics on Wednesday in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State.

He said that attacks on churches in recent times had increased to an alarming rate and therefore, churches must consider measures to ensure the safety of worshippers.

“Places of worship have been attacked; pastors and priests have been kidnapped for either ransom or other reasons,” the police chief said.

Adedeji said that among measures to detect criminal elements was the use of surveillance, scanners or metal detector so as to help control access in churches.

“Search worshippers, install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, get scanners to detect people with any dangerous…