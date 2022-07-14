APC Has Kept Nigerians in Perpetual Darkness for 22 years – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The presidential candidate of Labour Party(LP) Mr Peter Obi yesterday posited that All Progressive Congress (APC) has kept Nigeria in perpetual darkness for 22 years without any meaningful impact.

He also urged all stakeholders and electorate in Osun state to come out in their numbers and vote for Lasun Yussuff in order to reclaim the lost glory of the state.

Speaking yesterday at a crowded mega rally for the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Osogbo, Lasun Yussuff, Obi noted that APC had stolen Nigerians mandate but he would want to recover the nation’s future back to her rightful position.

“Nigerians youths have no job, no food, children are not in school, their children are schooling overseas. This is the time for you to recover Nigeria this is the time for you to take back Nigeria they are owing salaries, they are owing pensions, those people that are working hard have not been paid, Somebody…