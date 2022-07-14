APC Postpones Unveiling of Shettima as Vice Presidential Candidate till Wednesday – THISDAYLIVE

• Party’s coalition rejects Shettima, nominates Dauda

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the unveiling of the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the running-mate to the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, till Wednesday, next week.

Though no reason was given for the sudden postponement of the unveiling that was supposed to be held at 1p.m, it was however gathered that a relative of Shettima died and he had to travel to Maiduguri.

Another party source said due to the Osun governorship election, the party leadership didn’t want any distraction and also wanted a full house when Shettima would be unveiled.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of All APC Support groups has rejected the nomination Shettima as Tinubu’s running.

The coalition, in a communique issued Thursday by its Convener, Igwe Ude-umanta, called on the party leadership and Tinubu to reconsider…