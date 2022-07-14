Buhari Pledges More Support for Military to Eliminate Terrorists, Insurgents – THISDAYLIVE

* Says nation faced with more security challenges in last 12 years

* Salutes operational readiness of Nigerian military

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged the readiness of his administration to provide additional logistics and support to the military towards eliminating terrorism and insurgency in the country.

He also disclosed that the nation in the last 12 years had experienced more security challenges but was quick to hail the operational capability of the Nigerian military.

Speaking Thursday at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, the president promised that his government would continue to provide the needed support required to wipe out terrorists and insurgents ‘‘off the face of the earth”.

According to him, ‘‘This government will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired results…