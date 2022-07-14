Court Sentences Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha, to 16-years Imprisonment for Sexual Assault – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

The Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, in Ikeja Thursday convicted and sentenced Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha to sixteen years imprisonment for sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo in her Judgement which lasted for about three hours found him guilty of counts 2, 3, 4 and 5 and discharged him of counts 1 and 6 respectively.

However, the judgement will run concurrently, and he will serve five years in prison.

Baba Ijesha was arraigned before the court on a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

