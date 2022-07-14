Ganduje Replies Lawal, Says No Compulsion in Religion – THISDAYLIVE

•Masari declares security under Buhari has Improved

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The government of Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano State, yesterday, replied a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, that the Ganduje Foundation, a philanthropic organisation, was being used to force Christians to join Islam, saying there was no compulsion in faith.

This is as the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, after repeatedly instigating self-defence in view of the deteriorating security challenges in his state, yesterday, made a u-turn and said security under President Muhammadu Buhari, has improved significantly.

Masari, who listed the achievements of the president to include social security, which was created to cater for the poor, and ensure that…