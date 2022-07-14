Hundreds of APC Members Defect to PDP in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Hundreds of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have dumped the party for the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of next year’s general election.

The defectors were led by Hon. Bola Daramola from Opin ward of the local government council of the state.

Receiving the defectors at Isolo-opin on Thursday, the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP for next year’s general election, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, expressed confidence in the victory of the party.

Makanjuola assured them of justice, fairness and equity amongst members of the PDP and called on others who are yet to join to do so.

The former House of Representatives member, who described the event as ‘Operation Bring Back Our Members’, expressed delight that the returnees, led by Hon. Daramola, are former members of the PDP who had left the party as a result of one reason or the…