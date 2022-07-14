MOMAN Advocates Gradual Removal of Petrol Subsidy to Minimise Resultant Shock – THISDAYLIVE

•Insists policy not sustainable, killing businesses

Peter Uzoho

With the federal government and Nigerians grappling with the double whammy of ballooning subsidy spending, unabating petrol scarcity and queues in the country, petroleum products marketers under the aegis of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) have advised the government to end the subsidy regime by adopting a gradual removal approach.

Insisting that petrol subsidy payment was no longer sustainable and was killing marketers’ business, MOMAN explained that adopting a phased removal approach, which would require adjusting upward, the price of petrol little by little, would ensure that consumers were protected against the attendant shocks.

The Chairman of MOMAN and Managing Director of Ardova Plc, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, relayed the association’s suggestion yesterday, during a virtual capacity building workshop organised by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection…