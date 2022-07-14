ON THE ONDO FAITH TRAVESTY – THISDAYLIVE

Many church goers are increasingly being manipulated by their so-called pastors

A total of 77 persons, including 26 children, were recently rescued by police officers from the basement of a church in Ondo State. Josiah Peters, assistant pastor of where the persons were discovered, said the decision to keep people in the church was in obedience to an instruction from God. “We were having seven days meeting on God’s instruction, that we should lock the gate and be with him for seven days,” he said. More distressing is that the highly indoctrinated worshippers reportedly refused to leave the vicinity of the police station where their pastor is being detained.

The Ondo incident raises questions as to whether there is a mental health aspect to some of the abuses being committed in the name of religion all over the country. The vice grip of ignorance is undeniable. The power of superstition transferred from our primordial cultures is equally a…