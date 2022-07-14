Osun PDP Alleges Plot to Kidnap Party Leaders – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has raised the alarm over planned arrest of its prominent leaders, the flooding of Osun with thugs and the refusal of permit for the party’s mega rally, accusing the Oyetola’s government of devilish desperation in the face of imminent defeat.

The ruling party’s plan, according to a statement made available THISDAY yesterday by Osun PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, was hatched ostensibly to confer undue advantage on the APC in the Saturday’s governorship election.

He posited that notable leaders of the PDP were already penciled down for arrest by security operatives with many others also tabled for wanton kidnap by political thugs purposely imported into Osun by the jittery APC.

Specifically, he said prominent leaders of Osun PDP have been marked by the APC and their names already submitted to security agencies for arrest or…