Suspected Herders Kill Five in Benue Community – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed at Anter Mbalagh council ward of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident, according to resident of the community who did not want to be mentioned, occurred on Monday when the attackers suspected to be herdsmen invaded the community.

He said: “Some heartless armed herdsmen invaded Anter mbalagh Council ward Makurdi Local Government on Monday and killed five people.”

He identified the victims to include Ave Usaar, Temanenge Kyer, Kpungu Orbakpa, Aondoakura Akume and Terkimbir Orbakpa.

He said that three of the victims had been buried and added that the two other people’s corpses were being searched for.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt Col. Paul Hemba, (retd) confirmed two people killed.

“Am not aware if the people killed were five but I have pictures of two dead people from the community,” Hemba said on the…