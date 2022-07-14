The Implications of Child Marriage – THISDAYLIVE

A report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has projected that Nigeria will have 29 million child brides by 2050, if the right measures are not put in place, writes Ugo Aliogo

A report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has projected that Nigeria will have 29 million child brides by 2050. The report which was contained in a document titled: ‘Situation Analysis of Children in Nigeria: Ensuring equitable and sustainable realisation of child rights in Nigeria,’ was launched recently by the federal government in conjunction with UNICEF.

The report puts Nigeria’s current number of child brides at 22 million, which it said represents 40 per cent of such cases in West and Central Africa. It further predicted that seven million more child brides will be added by 2050.

The Statistics

Citing the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2013, the report revealed that 58.2 per cent of Nigerian girls get married before…