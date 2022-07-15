Akeredolu Signs First Amendment to Amotekun Law – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has signed into law the first amendment of the Ondo State Security Network Agency Law.

Akeredolu, who assented to the bill yesterday, noted that the new amendment has become imperative in light of the heightened insecurity across the state.

He assured that the amended law would enhance the security architecture of the state and help the Amotekun Corps to perform better.

This signing of the amendment came two weeks after the State House of Assembly has passed the bill that amended the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Law 2022.

The lawmakers also passed a bill for a law that would establish the Ondo State Security Trust Fund and other.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Security, Mr. Ololade Gbegudu, said that Sections 4, 5, 6, 14, 16 and 18 of the principal law were amended.

Gbegudu said that the bills would provide funds for special…