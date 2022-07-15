Buhari Seeks Global Anti-corruption Criminal Court to Try Offenders – THISDAYLIVE

*Charges African leaders to intensify fight against corruption

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has clamoured for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Criminal Court to try offenders across the globe.

He also urged fellow African leaders to intensify the fight against corruption, and create more disincentives for pilfering of public funds.

In a recorded remark Thursday to celebrate the African Day of Anti-Corruption, the President, who is the African Anti-Corruption Champion, praised African leaders for gains so far recorded, admonishing that efforts must be intensified to prosecute offenders and collect resources that had been stored in other countries.

He said:“Distinguished participants and fellow African leaders, corruption is evil and all efforts at tackling it are desirable. I have monitored the fight against corruption in Africa and I can see both successes and drawbacks. The battle must continue for…