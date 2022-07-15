FCTA Gives Illegal  Kuje Squatters One-wpeek Ultimatum  – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan, Abuja

Days after a terrorist attack on Kuje Correctional Centre that led to the escape of several inmates, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has given illegal squatters of Kuje one-week ultimatum to evacuate the community after which it will embark on massive demolition of illegal structures.

The directive was served Friday by the FCT Ministerial Task Team on Environment at a Stakeholder Engagement and Sensitisation Meeting.

The Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin and the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sulaiman Sabo, who attended the stakeholders meeting, both consented to the planned demolition by FCTA.

The Traditional Ruler said he was in support of the clean up exercise, because it would restore sanity and security to Kuje.

The Gomo said he had always interacted with different stracta of the Kuje community to maintain peace and order and was looking forward to more collaborative efforts from all…