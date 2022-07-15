Group Commends Gov. Ugwuanyi  for  New Medical University, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Members of the Odinma Nsukka have applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the giant development strides of his administration in the state in spite of the harsh economic realities in the country and the state’s lean resources.

The group, comprising notable sons and daughters of Nsukka zone, said they are pleased with the peaceful atmosphere in Enugu State entrenched by Gov. Ugwuanyi as well as his unprecedented infrastructural development in the rural areas of the state.

Speaking when Odinma Nsukka paid a Thank-you visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi , Enugu, the Chairman of the group, Chief Vita Abba, expressed gratitude to the governor for the establishment and licensing of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Chief Abba, who commended the governor for “the remarkable and highly commendable feat”, revealed: “We were, indeed, merely looking…