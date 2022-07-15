INEC Suspends Registration in Enugu after Gunmen Attack Officials – THISDAYLIVE

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the suspension of voters’ registeration in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State after gunmen attacked its officials in the area.

In a statement yesterday, INEC’S National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Mr. Festus Okoye, said that the attack led to the loss of two voter registration machines and personal items, including mobile phones belonging to the staff.

He said that the commission suspended the registration after its Administrative Secretary in Enugu, Mr. Jude Okwuonu, reported that the attack took place at about 2:30p.m. on Wednesday at Community Primary School Umuopu in Umuozzi ward 19 of Igboeze North LGA.

According to Okoye, the gunmen fired sporadically into the air to disperse registrants and registration officials and in the ensuing stampede, one of the staff suffered varying degrees of injuries and is receiving treatment at the…