INEC Urged to Make Election Materials, Facilities Accessible for PWDs – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Executive Director of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, (CCD), Mr. David Anyaele, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make election materials and facilities accessible for People Living With Disabilities (PWDs).

Anyaele made the call at a virtual meeting, which was attended by various members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSO), key stakeholders from the development partners, heads of organisations of persons with disabilities and members of the media.

The CCD’s executive director, who presented the findings from the assessment of INEC preparations for PWDs for the 2022 Osun State Governorship Election, said that INEC should make available election materials which include, Form EC40H at the polling units.

He stated further that assistive resources such as sign language interpreters, tactile ballot jackets, braille ballot paper and magnifying lenses should also be made…