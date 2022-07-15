 ‘Kwankwaso Not a Threat to APC’ – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The North-west National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Salihu Lukman, has said that the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, was not a threat to the ruling party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Lukman stated this while speaking with select journalists yesterday in Abuja, however, said that the APC would work hard to achieve success in the forthcoming elections without dismissing anyone.

He said that the difference between APC and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties was that APC was grounded in the minds of the people.

Lukman said: “We have made it very clear. The difference between APC in 2015 and Kwankwaso in 2023 is that APC was grounded in the minds of people. You can see for yourself but in the case of other parties, including PDP, what they are hoping they are waiting for us to mismanage ourselves on the basis of…