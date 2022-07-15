Kwankwaso Picks Idahosa as Running Mate – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has picked Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running-mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Aide, Muyiwa Fatosa, said Idahosa would be officially unveiled to Nigerians on Monday 18th July, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja by 10am.

The former governor of Kano State, revealed that the choice of Idahosa was made after careful considerations and meticulous screening of more than 20 prospective candidates all of whom were eminently qualified to run with him.

“Idahosa was selected because of his outstanding record, his impeccable integrity, his broad understanding of the Nigerian State and its contemporary challenges, his undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians, and his sincere believe that a new and better Nigeria is possible if we…