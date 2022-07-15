Oyo CJ Constitutes Seven-man Panel to Probe Deputy Gov – THISDAYLIVE

The Oyo State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Munta Abimbola, on Friday constituted a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, by the sate House of Assembly.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Comfort Udoh, the Information Officer, Oyo State High Court, made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The House of Assembly had in June directed Abimbola to constitute a panel to investigate Olaniyan.

The assembly had served the deputy governor with a notice of impeachment over alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office and financial recklessness, among others.

Abimbola said he constituted the panel by virtue of the power conferred on him by Section 188(5) of the 1999 Constitution.

He said that the delay in inaugurating members of the panel was due to the pending suit against the removal of Olaniyan in which judgment was delivered on Thursday.

Justice Ladiran Akintola, in his judgment, dismissed the…