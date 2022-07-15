Police Arrest Suspected Kuje Prison Escapee in Katsina  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A 33-year-old Kuje Correctional Centre escapee, Kamala Lawal Abubakar, has been rearrested by men and officers of the Katsina State Police Command.

The suspect was arrested at a criminal hideout in Unguwar Sale Quarters, Danmusa Local Government Area of the state following intelligence reports received by the divisional police officer of the council.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, while parading the escapee alongside other suspects before journalists Friday, said the suspect was apprehended by police operatives on Thursday with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Isah, a superintendent of police, explained that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje Custodian Centre, Abuja, during the recent invasion of the medium prison by heavily armed hoodlums suspected to be terrorists.

He added that after preliminary and thorough investigation by the Command,…