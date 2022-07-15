Uzodimma Swears in New Imo CJ, Customary Court of Appeal President, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has sworn in the newly appointed Chief Judge of Imo State, President of the Customary Court of Appeal and eight other justices of the Imo State High Court and customary court with a plea not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the society.

Uzodimma urged them to takentheir oath of office serious because the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man. Those swore in on Wednesday at the new executive chambers of the Government House, Owerri, include the Imo State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Eberechukwu Chikeka and the President Customary Court of Appeal, Owerri, Justice Victor Okorie.

Others were eight judges of the Imo State High Court and three judges of the Customary Court of Appeal.

Addressing them after the swearing-in, the governor reminded them that the oath of office they took is “a call to service, a tasking one and as such must be carried out with the…