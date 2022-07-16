Accord Candidate Commends INEC for Peaceful Election  – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The governorship candidate of Accord Party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has commend INEC for the peaceful conduct of the election so far.

Ogunbiyi spoke to reporters after he voted alongside his wife at Ile-Ogbo ward 5, unit 3 at Methodist primary school.

According to him, at AUD polling unit, about 37 have voted against over 500 registered voters. He enjoined INEC to ensure that all eligible voters voted.

He said the report reaching him showed the exercise had been peaceful across the state.

He said he was optimistic that he will win the election just as he charged INEC to ensure that every eligible voter votes before before the end of the exercise.

Similarly, The traditional ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, while speaking with reporters, enjoined the electorate to vote wisely and vote a candidate of their choice.

The monarch condemned vote buying and selling,. He however said it will be difficult to…