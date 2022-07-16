Court Dismisses Suit against A’Ibom PDP Congress – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Obiora Egwuata of the Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit challenging the validity of the April 30, 2022 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congress in Akwa Ibom State.

Justice Egwuatu dismissed the suit on the grounds that the court lacked the requisite jurisdiction because the plaintifffs who initiated the court action lacked necessary legal backing to do so.

According to the judgment, the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/606/2022 brought by Friday Iwok and 30 others was incompetent, devoid of merit and liable to be struck out.

Defendants are; the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP and the elected ad-hoc delegates who emerged from the ward congresses conducted as 1st to 331st defendants respectively.

Plaintiffs specifically sought an order nullifying the said convention as well as the outcome of the April 30 ward congress that produced the ad-hoc delegates who voted in the…