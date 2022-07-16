INEC Fixes July 31 Deadline for CVR – THISDAYLIVE

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed July 31 for the suspension of the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, after an extraordinary meeting of the commission in Abuja on Friday.

The decision according to him is to allow the commission perform the legal requirements it has to undertake before the general elections.

He disclosed that to ensure that more Nigerians were registered before the date, the hours of registration had been extended to eight hours daily from 9am to 5pm, including weekends.

Okoye said the commission took the decision at its extraordinary meeting where it discussed among other things, the suspension of the ongoing CVR.

This followed the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court on…